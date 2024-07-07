The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Guess who's back? Back again. The whales are back. Tell your friends

Rachael Houlihan
By Rachael Houlihan
Updated July 7 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A whale at Logan's Beach whale nursery. Picture by Shane Smith
A whale at Logan's Beach whale nursery. Picture by Shane Smith
Pictures by Shane Smith

Whale watchers, it's time to dust off your binoculars and head to the Logan's Beach whale nursery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachael Houlihan

Rachael Houlihan

Journalist

Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.