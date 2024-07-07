Guess who's back? Back again. The whales are back. Tell your friends

Whale watchers, it's time to dust off your binoculars and head to the Logan's Beach whale nursery.
The whales have returned to Warrnambool and are frolicking in the protected waters off the city.
Photographer Shane Smith captured these stunning images of a southern right whale on Saturday, July 6.
He said the whale pictured turned up in the afternoon.
"This one hung around for awhile," he told The Standard.
He said hordes of locals and visitors were at the viewing platform, trying to get a glimpse of the ocean giants.
"The nursery was full, I've never seen it that full," he said.
"Last year wasn't too good of a whale watching season, but the year before was great when we had the three calves."
He hopes a few calves will be born this year.
The Logan's Beach whale nursery exclusion zone is in place from June until the end of October every year to protect migrating southern right whale mothers and their calves.
The conservation regulator enforces the exclusion zone, which prevents all powered watercraft, including boats and jet skis, from entering the area between Gaul's Cave and Point Ritchie.
The fine for any vessel entering the Logan's Beach exclusion zone is $3634.
Southern right whales are listed as endangered in Victoria, with the south-eastern Australian population estimated to be around 300 individuals.
The following minimum approach distances apply in all Victorian waters outside the exclusion zone:
Boat operators should use extreme caution when travelling through waters near the exclusion zone. Blows and splashes are the most obvious signs that whales are present in the area.
Anyone who sees vessels within the exclusion zone or breaching minimum distances can report the incident to Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000. Details such as the date, time and location of the incident, as well as a description and photographs, can assist investigations.
