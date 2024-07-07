The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Starting to see it come to fruition': Warriors shake up season with win

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
July 7 2024 - 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allansfords Maddison Drake looks for a passing option in Saturday's win against Merrivale. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero
Allansfords Maddison Drake looks for a passing option in Saturday's win against Merrivale. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero

Old Collegians A grade coach Andrew Sloane says his side's rapid improvement comes as no surprise.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.