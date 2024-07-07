'Starting to see it come to fruition': Warriors shake up season with win

Old Collegians A grade coach Andrew Sloane says his side's rapid improvement comes as no surprise.
The Warriors moved to within striking distance of the Warrnambool and District league top-five after a thrilling 44-42 against Dennington, becoming the third side to sit on 24 points in a log-jam with the Dogs and Timboon Demons.
The first year mentor said his group, who started the season with a 1-4 record from their first five matches, were starting to really gel and find a sustainable style of netball.
"From the start of the season when you had a bunch of netballers come together to now in the last three or so weeks, I've seen them come together as a team," he told The Standard.
"Wins and against Timboon and now Dennington, it's amazing as a coach to see the development of these players.
"Things we're doing at training, we're starting to see it come to fruition. It's amazing, it really is.
"With so many different personalities and styles coming into the club, for them to adapt to my way as well, it's taken a bit of time to being smooth on game day."
Sloane said one of the most pleasing aspect of his side's form is the connection of all facets on the court.
"It was really difficult for me to pick my best players (on Saturday)," he said.
"Every time I thought of a player, I thought of another one who did something or were really consistent.
"I can't put my finger on one in particular, from having Scarlett Hunter (29 goals) stand up from A res and shoot as well as she did, she can only do that because of Asha (Huf) running the base line.
"Asha was then only able to do that because of the feeders up the court, so it's a team effort."
Attention will now turn to another chance against premiership contenders Merrivale, this time on their home court.
"We'll see some internal goals in terms of what we want to achieve from that game," Sloane said.
"Obviously a win is at the forefront of our mind. We will reflect on Good Friday at Merrivale and how that game went but we are vastly different side to back then.
"I'm really looking forward to the challenge."
Allansford, meanwhile, made a major move in its quest for a top-two finish with a brilliant 41-37 win against Merrivale.
The Cats have now won six games on the trot and move into second with the Tigers falling to third spot.
Jess Rohan's group were neck-and-neck all day but maintained the rage in one of the wins of the season, with Lisa Pender leading the way by being named best-on-court in wing attack.
Maddison Drake shot beautifully to register 29 goals, while the Cats mentor was at her defensive best.
In remaining matches, South Rovers' improving form continued with a 37-35 win against Russells Creek, while Nirranda secured a 68-44 win against Timboon Demons and Panmure provided a scare but Kolora-Noorat won 47-41 in its home clash.
