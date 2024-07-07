Footy HQ: History made across promising interleague weekend

It's sports reporter Nick Creely here after an intriguing weekend of local and representative football.
Reid Oval in Warrnambool provided the showpiece sporting event of the weekend when the Hampden league hosted Ballarat for three matches of interleague football.
While the Hampden league fell in the under 17 male and under 23 male matches but showing promising signs for the future, it was the inaugural under 18 female interleague team which made history.
The under 18 side, coached by Chris Meade were dominant in the 6.9 (45) to 0.2 (2) win under sunny skies, with one of the most promising players in the region, Scarlett O'Donnell, awarded best on ground for her dynamic performance in the midfield.
It is believed to be the first female football team to represent the Hampden league in an interleague game.
In the Warrnambool and District league, several contenders, Russells Creek and Nirranda recorded 268-point and 183-point wins to boost their percentage, which could prove crucial.
Merrivale also flexed its muscles with a win against Allansford in a top-four clash while Dennington came from nowhere late to pinch a win and consolidate its standing in fifth.
