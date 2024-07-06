Clicking into gear: Forwards fire in blockbuster clash

A Warrnambool and District league premiership contender is expected to welcome back a swag of names in coming weeks as it builds momentum towards finals.
An impressive Merrivale knocked off Allansford by 41 points in a top-four blockbuster on Saturday afternoon, 12.15 (87) to 6.10 (46), with the Tigers largely controlling the contest despite missing some key players.
Coach Josh Sobey told The Standard he expected some selection headaches to come after coming away unscathed and having some key players return through the reserves, including their skipper.
Spearhead Dylan Weir is also expected to bolster the side after returning from an overseas trip while star big man Manny Sandow is battling a knee issue and will be managed until finals.
"We had Jack Gleeson come back through the reserves, as well as Angus Chirnside so it's ended up pretty well from that end," he said.
"We won't risk Manny for the short-term, his knee is a bit sore at the moment and we know his value to the side.
"Dyl is back from overseas so we'll hopefully get him back and going and see how he's going.
"We've had plenty of hiccups this year (with injuries). We've just wanted to get the boys to play their role and what's on the park, is on the park.
"I don't get too wound up about who comes in and who comes out, it's all about understanding your role and slowly brings these boys back in."
Sobey said it was a strong performance in what was a match played at a finals-like intensity.
"It had that atmosphere about it for sure and upon reflection we had our moments to put it away a bit earlier," he said.
"But credit to the boys, we've played some pretty decent footy since the Nirranda game.
"It was a pleasing result considering the last time we played them (Allansford)."
The Tigers registered 27 scoring shots against one of the league's stingiest defensive units, with Hamish Gurry and Nathan Krepp kicking eight between them.
Sobey said the forward group as a "collective" were working well together and making the most of the opportunities provided by the midfielders.
"Kreppy and Hamish are the ones on the end of them in terms of goals but I feel like it's our ability to work as a forward unit which has been great at the moment," he said.
"That's been our focus point for a long time and that's a real credit to our forward six in general.
"If we can keep it in and shut it down at times, it helps. I think as a collective it's important to recognise the whole unit."
