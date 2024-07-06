Coach lauds 'ruthless' group as gun forward fires up with incredible haul

Playing ruthless football on Saturday was a mantra fixated on the whiteboard of Russells Creek.
The Warrnambool and District league premiership contender did just that and in the process flexed its muscles and gained valuable percentage against South Rovers, in an astonishing scoreline which read 40.29 (269) to 0.1 (1).
For coach Dylan Herbertson, it was a performance which left him beaming, not just at the final margin but the manner in which his team never took their foot off the pedal.
"Ruthless was a word on the board today, we wanted to pride ourselves on that after a bit of a mid-year review and it all came together I guess," he said.
"We played four quarters of really good footy in how we wanted to play as a group. To the boys' credit, they grinded it all the way to the end, they just kept playing that same way."
At half-time, Creek was on track to potentially reach 300 points after coming in with a 152-point lead.
Gun forward Jyran Chatfield was unstoppable, bagging 14 goals despite missing a chunk of the final term.
The gun goal kicker, who returned in round nine and has slowly been building towards his best form, now has 22 goals next to his name for the season.
Tom Smith also snagged eight goals for Creek, while the likes of Logan McLeod and Andy McMeel were relentless through the middle.
"It's huge to have a bloke of his calibre at the club," Herbertson said of Chatfield.
"He's obviously so well respected as a gun forward of the competition. He ran into some form today.
"It's only his fourth game I think this year. He was just on from the get go, had maybe 10 at half-time and didn't play a lot of the last quarter.
"For him to kick 14 and Tom to get eight himself, it's a terrific sign for us."
Nirranda also gained some valuable percentage in a similar scoreline against Timboon Demons.
Fresh off a rare loss last round, Nick Couch's group won 27.14 (176) to 0.3 (3) to return to the winners' list.
Recruit Ben Dobson's purple patch in attack continued with seven goals while Brady Kew filled his boots with five.
Kolora-Noorat, meanwhile, broke away with a dominant second-half to defeat Panmure by 25 points, 14.13 (97) to 10.12 (72) to stay in touch with the top-five.
In a vital game for both teams, the Power trailed by 14 points at the main break but kicked nine goals to three in the second half.
