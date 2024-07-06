The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Belief builds as finals contender comes from clouds to clinch thriller

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
July 6 2024 - 7:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dennington coach Leigh Anderson, pictured recently, believes the win has fuelled belief in his players. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Dennington coach Leigh Anderson, pictured recently, believes the win has fuelled belief in his players. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Wins don't get much sweeter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.