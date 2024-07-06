Belief builds as finals contender comes from clouds to clinch thriller

Wins don't get much sweeter.
Seemingly down and out and trailing by three goals midway through the final term, Warrnambool and District league finals contender Dennington dug deep for one of the wins of the season on Saturday against Old Collegians, 14.9 (93) to 13.8 (86).
As the race for fifth position continues to heat up, it may well be the win which gives the Dogs the belief it can qualify for finals.
The match was a see-sawing battle, almost finals-like in its intensity at the contest and the Dogs proved they had an edge to their game when challenged.
"It was a massive game for us, there was a mixture of emotions throughout the last quarter," Dogs mentor Leigh Anderson told The Standard.
"Credit to (Old) Collegians, they were fantastic all day. In the end, it was a credit to our guys. We were behind and managed to get back in front. They kept coming late in the game but we managed to hold on.
"It was a win that we needed. It does build a lot of belief within the group I reckon."
Anderson said there was a stack of players to stand up with the Dogs missing a key host of their most experienced leaders on the field.
Key forward Harry Ponting played a super role up forward, slotting five majors while fellow recruit Flynn Rowe was pivotal, particularly late in the piece.
"Considering we didn't have Luke Pearson, Ben Thornton, Daniel Threlfall, these kinds of guys, for the guys to get it done today is pretty special," he said.
"Frank Onthaisong, he was one of those who came back into the side and he took his opportunity and ran with it.
"He's going to be hard to put out of the side now which is great."
The Dogs coach said his fifth-placed side, which sits equal on points with Kolora-Noorat but ahead on percentage, were not looking too far ahead.
"Our mindset is we've never set any particular goals throughout the year for the boys," he said.
"We'll see how it all tracks along. We got through injury free so it'll be challenging come selection but that's when you know you're going alright.
"We'll take each game as it comes and see how we go."
Warriors co-coach Joe McKinnon was dominant with five goals and very nearly dragged his side over the line, while veteran Nathan Forth's experience was pivotal all day.
