'Can't fault the effort': Bottle Greens beaten but not broken by rivals

It ultimately wasn't their night but Hampden league under 23 coach Jonathan Brown couldn't be happier with his players' attitude and effort against Ballarat on Saturday, July 6.
The Bottle Greens fought hard but were ultimately outplayed in the twilight interleague fixture, falling 11.15 (81) to 7.8 (50) at Reid Oval.
"Great involvement again and participation from all the boys, they were keen as mustard to represent the Bottle Greens," Brown told The Standard.
"It was a nice night, it was a bit fresh but Ballarat were too strong for us, in the second-half especially. We competed really well, I can't fault the effort of the boys," he said.
The HFNL started the game strongly, leading 2.2 (14) to 1.4 (10) at the first break.
The Bottle Greens were still right in the contest at halftime when they trailed 5.7 (37) to 4.6 (30) but it was in the third quarter when they lost touch with their opponents.
The BFNL, coached by Carlton legend Anthony Koutoufides, broke the game open in that period kicking 4.5 to just one goal for the HFNL.
"We just made some mistakes throughout the game, especially our kicking skills and they were able to take quite a lot of intercept marks and launch their attacks in that way," Brown said.
"We started off the game well scoreboard-wise, we dominated out of centre-bounce but they were able to balance things up especially in the second-half and the scoreboard just got away from us."
North Warrnambool Eagles midfielder Jackson Grundy impressed Brown with his "four-quarter performance" and was awarded the medal for the Bottle Greens' best player.
"He was fantastic I thought and played some midfield time and forward as well and hit the scoreboard," Brown said.
The Bottle Greens trained strongly during the week, with a session in Mortlake on Tuesday before a final practice at Reid Oval on Thursday.
A dinner followed the final session where current players were able to mingle with some of the members of the successful 1991 Bottle Greens senior side.
Michael Pollock was a member of that famous side who attended, while his son Oscar was there as a player for the current under 23 team.
"That was fantastic to see and obviously shows off our proud tradition," Brown said.
Saturday's clash is the second time in as many years the two leagues have faced off in an under 23 clash.
The BFNL has triumphed on both occasions however Brown isn't disheartened.
"Hopefully we turn the tables," he said.
"We were defeated today but we'll continue to push on and hopefully next campaign we can come out on top."
Koutoufides, who has coached in both matches opposite Brown, was thrilled with the result.
"(I'm) very happy, it takes a big team effort to do that," he said.
"The squads that we've been able to pick as well, the boys have just given 100 per cent and that willingness to want to play for each other."
The BFNL mentor pointed to Riley Miller as a standout player for his side.
"I think Miller might have been the one (that stood out)," he said.
"I still believe it was a team effort, it was hard for me to tell exactly who but I reckon Miller went on-ball and just his sheer speed helped us dramatically."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.