History made as Hampden league wins female interleague footy clash

"Enjoy yourself and just take it on."
That, combined with "play on instinct", was the message from the Hampden league under 18 female coaching group to its players ahead of their interleague clash with the Ballarat league on Saturday, June 6.
It's safe to say the Bottle Greens heeded the advice, registering a history-making win in the process.
The side, believed to be the first female football team to represent the Hampden league in an interleague game, downed its opposition 6.9 (45) to 0.2 (2) under sunny skies at Reid Oval.
HFNL coach Chris Meade was beaming with pride following the match.
"The girls played great," he told The Standard.
"We sort of managed to have most of the play in our 50 and we were able to hold it in and get repeat entries and put pressure on them..."
Greater Western Victoria Rebels-listed player Scarlett O'Donnell starred for the Bottle Greens in just her second game of football since returning from a leg injury she sustained almost two months ago.
The midfielder was deservedly adjudged her team's best player and awarded a medal following the match.
Meade praised the assistant coaches, watergirls and trainers for their efforts.
He also lauded the Hampden league for its work in organising and supporting the historic fixture, saying it had been "tremendous".
Meade emphasised the significance interleague fixtures for players.
"You remember these special moments and they do mean something," he said.
Meanwhile, the BFNL proved too strong for the HFNL in the under 17 male clash, triumphing 14.13 (97) to 4.7 (31).
Bottle Greens co-coach Ben Parkinson said his players would learn from the loss.
"It's exposure for these kids that haven't really had it," he said.
"They (BFNL) were very sharp, all credit to them. Once we turned the ball over they just went really fast, very skilful, didn't waste an opportunity when they went forward.
"Our boys will go away and think 'that's the standard we've got to get to now' and just work on their craft really."
Parkinson praised his team's attitude across the game.
"I don't think we ever gave up which was good," he said.
"I think we were probably done for in height a little bit. Across the board they were just a bit taller, a bit faster, a bit stronger.
"I think we competed pretty well, I think we had a lot of the ball inside 50 early we just didn't capitalise on our opportunities. And then our skills probably throughout the day caught us out..."
The Bottle Greens mentor highlighted some standout performers from his side.
"I thought Sam Rhodes was really good, I thought the two Walsh boys from Cobden (Campbell and Parker) were quite good," he said.
"Hugo Artz from Warrnambool, I thought his strength around the contest was quite good as well."
