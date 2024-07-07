Warrnambool volleyball pair chasing success with Victorian teams

Narrowly missing out on selection in last year's state under 19 men's volleyball team motivated Joseph Ahearn to make sure it didn't happen twice.
The 17-year-old's hard work paid off when he was selected in this year's team which heads to Adelaide next week for the national championships from July 11 to 14.
Ahearn, a middle-blocker, is one of two Warrnambool volleyball players to be representing Victorian sides at the under 19 championships, with Emma Hannagan a member of the under 19 women's side.
"(I'm feeling) pretty nervous," Ahearn told The Standard ahead of the championships.
"It's my first time representing the state but it's exciting, I'm very grateful for the opportunity too."
The year 12 Emmanuel College Student had a taste for the level in 2023 when he was a reserve who trained with the side.
He said he was "rapt" to make it one step further.
"It was great to have that training experience and then I think just working hard on top of that made me get into the team this year," he said.
Ahearn took up volleyball after making the school team in year six at St Josephs Primary School before he started playing at the Arc Stadium on Tuesday nights a year later.
His passion for the sport has only grown and with local, state-league and state commitments, it consumes a considerable portion of his day-to-day life.
"It's just a great sport, a great team sport, it's a lot of fun," he said.
"It's a really great community too here in Warrnambool so I guess that helped a lot too."
Following the championships, Ahearn has also been invited to attend a national camp for four days.
He is looking forward to the opportunity despite knowing he'll be exhausted when he finally returns home.
Hannagan, who has represented Victoria on numerous occasions, is equally eager for the championships.
The 18-year-old's experience has helped put her mind at ease.
"It's comforting knowing what I'm getting into and knowing a lot of the girls it makes it a lot easier and can really push out the nerves and be a bit more excited," she said.
Hannagan, who plays as an outside-hitter, has her eyes firmly on progressing to a gold-medal match after suffering a "semi-final curse" in previous campaigns.
The talented teen, who has represented Australia in beach volleyball, is anticipating a "tough competition" and is interested to see how the two invitational American teams fare.
The year 12 Emmanuel College student intends to move to further her volleyball career once she finishes school.
"I'd love to pursue college (in America) as an option," she said.
"I'd prefer actually in beach volleyball, but beach or indoor (would be great). Otherwise I'd probably move up to the Gold Coast and see what opportunities are there for me."
Warrnambool export Gabby Lougheed will also be competing in Adelaide, representing Victoria in the under 23 women's championships.
