'Good, honest jumpers': Trainer hopeful luck falls his way in feature races

AARON Purcell rates Rising Renown and Instigator as good each-way chances in the Lafferty Hurdle and Thackeray Steeplechase at Warrnambool on Sunday, July 7.
The Lafferty Hurdle and Thackeray Steeplechase are the last two feature jumps races to be run at the famous course in the 2023-24 season.
Purcell told The Standard the Lafferty and Thackeray had attracted a quality field of jumpers.
"The Lafferty and Thackeray look to be tough races to win," he said.
"I don't think Rising Renown or Instigator will be far away at the end. They're just good, honest jumpers. Luck plays a big part in jumps racing and I'm hopeful we have that luck on Sunday.
"Fabalot and Prismatic look to be the hardest to beat in the Lafferty while Leaderboard and Wil John are good hopes in the Thackeray."
Purcell also has Wilewink and Enzed Magic running in maiden hurdle races while The True Believer runs in a flat high-weight over 2350 metres.
"I thought Wilewink would have won a maiden hurdle by now," he said.
"Wilewink shows plenty of promise and I would think he'll be hard to beat on Sunday and Enzed Magic will derive plenty of benefit out of the race."
Six jumps races are programmed on Sunday's eight-race program.
Two high-weight flat races make up the rest of the card.
The first race is scheduled to start at 12.05pm while the Lafferty Hurdle is set down for decision at 2pm and the Thackeray Steeplechase will be run at 3.20pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.