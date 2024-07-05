Push on for airport upgrades

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning headlines.
The push is on to upgrade Warrnambool's airport to cater for larger commercial airlines, journalist Monique Patterson reports.
A motion calling for the Australian Local Government Association (ALGA) to lobby for the regional airports program to be reintroduced and $200 million set aside for funding was passed at the national assembly being held in Canberra this week.
Warrnambool City Council mayor Ben Blain said airport funding from the federal government had been a hot topic throughout the conference.
"Our motion was adopted as an advocacy item for ALGA," Cr Blain said.
"We have been meeting with our local members and ministers pushing our priorities for not just Warrnambool, but also the region."
In other news, Firefighters, as well as neighbours, have raised concerns about plans for a five-megawatt battery being installed on Warrnambool's outskirts, an MP says.
Neighbours spoke out about the project which is now under construction saying they've had no chance to raise objections because the project was given an exemption under new state government planning changes.
In sport news, Australia's former leading racehorse trainer Darren Weir has been banned for another two years for using a jigger on three horses at his Warrnambool stables in the week before the 2018 Melbourne Cup.
Warrnambool stable foreman Jarrod McLean has been disqualified for 18 months and stablehand Tyson Kermond has been rubbed out for six months.
Thanks for your continued support.
