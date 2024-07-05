'Huge level of excitement': Maddens Lawyers appoints new partner

Warrnambool's Maddens Lawyers has appointed its newest partner.
Principal Deepanshi Agarwal, who started at the firm in 2023, has been appointed as a partner.
She said she was keen to help the business continue growing.
"Obviously there's, there's a huge level of excitement," Ms Agrawal said.
"It's also a level of nervousness probably coming into a role like this. It's not a bad thing but just a lot more responsibility.
"And I think it's also the recognition of all the hard work that's gone into getting to this point that really feels good."
Originally from New Dehli and living in Melbourne Ms Agarwal said she was looking for a change when she moved here.
"I think I was ready to get away from the city and the hustle and bustle," she said
"But since moving here - the quiet - it's actually been really good.
"I love living so close to the office that I literally can scoot home for lunch.
"Even even more than that, just living around the beach, the atmosphere, all of that, it's a lot better than I think what Melbourne provides."
