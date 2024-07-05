Heard of a Habenaria? Unusual orchids to help teams battle for top title

A Warrnambool gym will host a statewide competition of a different kind this weekend.
Rare orchids will help competitors come out on top at the annual Country Orchid Challenge, held this year at Brauer College on Saturday, July 6.
Warrnambool and District Orchid Society member Rob Porter said he was thrilled the city would host 10 clubs from across Victoria.
"It hasn't been held in Warrnambool in 12 years," he said.
"They compete for honour and glory, but it's mostly just a chance for people with a common interest from a broad area to catch up.
"The challenge has been going for over 20 years."
He said up to 30 orchid variations would be on show and retailers would have at least a dozen variations available to purchase.
Admission will be granted at a $5 fee after 12pm on Saturday - when judging will be complete - and from 9am until 3pm on Sunday.
Fellow member Rod Dunn said he was confident the society's display would do well, with orchids judged according to shape and quality.
He said the team had the benefit of growing in a temperate climate.
"Having shifted from Horsham where there's lots of frost and sun, we found we could grow more stuff down here because of the weather," Mr Dunn said.
Member Sandra Dunn said the group had a few hard-to-grow orchids up their sleeves.
