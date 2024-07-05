The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Heard of a Habenaria? Unusual orchids to help teams battle for top title

Jessica Greenan
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 5 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool and District Orchid Society members Rod Dunn, Rob Porter and Sandra Dunn at Brauer College's gymnasium where the Country Orchid Challenge will be held. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Warrnambool and District Orchid Society members Rod Dunn, Rob Porter and Sandra Dunn at Brauer College's gymnasium where the Country Orchid Challenge will be held. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

A Warrnambool gym will host a statewide competition of a different kind this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Greenan

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.