'A good match-up': Rising midfielder excited to co-captain interleague side

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
July 5 2024 - 2:41pm
Sam Rhodes has been named co-captain of the Hampden league under 17 interleague side.
Hampden football league under 17 co-captain Sam Rhodes says speed is an area of strength for his side which faces the Ballarat league on Saturday, July 6.

