National lobbying to begin for much-needed upgrade of Warrnambool airport

Lobbying for funding to upgrade regional airports, including Warrnambool, is expected to begin soon.
A motion calling for the Australian Local Government Association (ALGA) to lobby for the regional airports program to be reintroduced and $200 million set aside for funding was passed at the national assembly being held in Canberra this week.
Warrnambool City Council mayor Ben Blain said airport funding from the federal government had been a hot topic throughout the conference.
"Our motion was adopted as an advocacy item for ALGA," Cr Blain said.
"We have been meeting with our local members and ministers pushing our priorities for not just Warrnambool, but also the region."
Cr Max Taylor said in March this year infrastructure at regional airports was "not up to required standards" by commercial airlines despite there being a strong interest from airlines in establishing more services.
"Local government does not have the capacity to fund expensive infrastructure upgrades and needs the support of the federal government to finance the extension of the Warrnambool airport and continue maintenance of the airstrip apron open parking area which is in constantly requiring upgrading owing to larger, heavier aircraft using the airport," he said.
Cr Blain said the move to get federal funding reinstated was "setting the scene" and the next step in the council's push to secure an airport upgrade.
"Airports moving forward - especially in Victoria in a rate-capped environment - it can't be the expectation of council to be able to fund an airport because they are expensive," he said.
The federal government in the past has had funding programs dedicated to regional airport upgrades but that is no longer the case.
Cr Taylor said regional airports were a valued community asset managed and maintained by local government and supported export and agriculture industry as well as being used for medical evacuations and supporting bushfire operations.
Warrnambool's airport was also a gateway to world-renowned tourist destinations in our district, he said.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said it was "vital" the council got the financial support it needed for the airport.
"While we're just maintaining the airport as it is, we have very little capacity for increasing or improving the services of it," he said.
"It's becoming more and more of an essential service... for emergencies including medical emergencies."
