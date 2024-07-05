The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

National lobbying to begin for much-needed upgrade of Warrnambool airport

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 5 2024 - 3:44pm, first published 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The push is on to upgrade Warrnambool's airport to cater for larger commercial airlines. File picture
The push is on to upgrade Warrnambool's airport to cater for larger commercial airlines. File picture

Lobbying for funding to upgrade regional airports, including Warrnambool, is expected to begin soon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.