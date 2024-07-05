The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New Deakin training promises to deliver in understaffed hospitals

Sophia Baker
By Sophia Baker
Updated July 5 2024 - 3:45pm, first published 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool base hospital. File picture
Warrnambool base hospital. File picture

New training now means south-west parents will be able to have their babies closer to home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophia Baker

Sophia Baker

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering general news from the south-west Victoria area. Email: sophia.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.