New Deakin training promises to deliver in understaffed hospitals

New training now means south-west parents will be able to have their babies closer to home.
Deakin students are now able to complete their full obstetrics and gynaecology specialisation training through South West Healthcare and Deakin University's Western Victoria Regional Training Hub.
Clinical director of obstetrics and gynaecology at South West Healthcare Dr Rosy Buchanan said the program would help ease staffing shortages clinics were facing.
"It is very, very hard to attract specialist medical obstetrician gynaecologists to the country," Dr Buchanan said.
"I feel it's one of the worst affected [areas].
"A lot of the care is done really excellently by GP obstetricians and rural generalists, but there are some things that are higher level that need specialists.
"And at the moment, we basically can't recruit to jobs in the country, so this program... we're really hoping we'll address that issue."
The move comes after Deakin announced it would offer it's full medical degree at its Warrnambool campus.
Third-year medical student Rachael McKinna said the training was a chance to continue supporting rural hospitals.
"It's just an exciting opportunity, especially for someone like myself that comes from Portland to be able to train and serve my community," Ms McKinna said.
"Being able to have the opportunity to train here instead of having to go anywhere pretty much across Australia, just makes it 10 times easier.
"So to have more people training in these areas helps take the stress off those hospitals and to be able to provide those services that are much needed."
