'Abandoning teachers': Legal stoush reveals violence in Warrnambool school

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 5 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
Warrnambool College is the centre of a stoush between WorkSafe and the Department of Education over violence against teachers. Picture file
Warrnambool College has been hit with a WorkSafe order after an investigation into violent and sexist attacks against teachers by some students, but the Education Department is fighting the ruling.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

