'Abandoning teachers': Legal stoush reveals violence in Warrnambool school

Warrnambool College has been hit with a WorkSafe order after an investigation into violent and sexist attacks against teachers by some students, but the Education Department is fighting the ruling.
The school - which has about 1200 students - is now the subject of a legal stoush in the Victorian Civil Administrative Tribunal over whether it should be forced to have psychiatric support for teachers on site.
The revelation has prompted South West Coast MP Roma Britnell to accuse the government of abandoning Warrnambool teachers.
The college was thrust into the spotlight after The Age reported about 80 per cent of staff were working with a cohort of about 70 students who had either physically attacked, verbally abused or threatened to harm their teachers.
It came out of an investigation in 2022 and 2023 where the workplace watchdog found teachers faced up to 20 attacks a day from students and left teachers at an unacceptable risk of psychological injury, the newspaper reported.
The Education Department is taking WorkSafe to VCAT over the order to hire a dedicated in-house mental health worker to support teachers - which would set a precedent for all 1800 government-run schools that are already under financial pressures in the cash-strapped state.
Ms Britnell, who has repeatedly raised the alarm in parliament, said Warrnambool College wasn't the only school in the region and across the state facing similar issues.
"The ... government is abandoning teachers and the school community in Warrnambool," she said.
Rather than "sweeping this behaviour under the carpet", Ms Britnell called on Education Minister Ben Carroll to take responsibility and implement programs that teachers deserved.
In March, she told parliament the amount of bullying and assaults that were taking place and the need to have intervention orders in schools was putting teachers under enormous pressure.
"They tell me they do not have the tools to be able to keep order in the classroom and they do not feel backed in by the government to do their role," she said.
It was reported in The Age the WorkSafe investigations had found teachers at Warrnambool College were forced to locked themselves in offices after being shoved and threatened, and were also subject to anti-semetic, racist or gendered harassment.
The 2022 investigation by WorkSafe had found the school to be in breach of workplace health and safety laws, and issued an "improvement notice" in mid-2023.
And despite the "improvement notice" later being varied to make the requirement for an onsite mental health worker for teachers temporary for six months, the Education Department is still asking VCAT to lift the notice.
It argued Warrnambool was far from the only school in the state dealing with workplace violence, and cited extensive efforts by the school to manage student behaviour and protect staff.
The department had also pointed out support was already available through employee assistance services and early intervention programs.
The case is due before VCAT later this month.
A WorkSafe spokesman didn't comment on the VCAT hearing but told The Standard it was monitoring the workplace to ensure health and safety risks were being adequately addressed.
A Department of Education spokesperson said it was inappropriate to comment on the case because it is before VCAT. Warrnambool principal Dave Clift also declined to comment.
Opposition spokesperson for education Jess Wilson said the education minister must urgently explain why his department was fighting an order from WorkSafe to provide teachers access to appropriate support.
The opposition said violent and sexist attacks on both peers and teachers from students left many teachers traumatised and some students even feeling Victoria for other states.
