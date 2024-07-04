Boxing gear stolen from home, police seek witnesses

Boxing gear was stolen from a garage off Pertobe Road on Thursday morning, July 4.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said between 10.20am and 11.45am on Thursday an offender entered a roller door at Barbro Terrace.
He said items stolen included two sets of boxing gloves as well as hand and belly pads.
Police are requesting that anyone who saw anything suspicious in that area, or who has CCTV footage, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 or the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1156.
