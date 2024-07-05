'Very honoured': Rooster's journey from Bottle Greens waterboy to captain

Archie Stevens has dreamt of representing the Hampden league in a senior interleague fixture since he was a junior, running around for South Warrnambool.
The Roosters midfielder finally gets his wish on Saturday, July 6, when he captains the HFNL's under 23 male side at Reid Oval against the Ballarat league.
The star midfielder, who has featured seven times for Carlton's VFL team this year, will lead a strong Bottle Greens line-up featuring at least one player from all 10 clubs.
The team will be coached by Brisbane Lions legend and Hampden league export Jonathan Brown, along with six-time Hampden league premiership mentor Adam Dowie and current HFNL coaches Nathan Vardy (North Warrnambool Eagles), Brody Mahoney (Cobden) and Brad Thomas (Hamilton Kangaroos).
"I'm very honoured to get the opportunity," Stevens told The Standard of his captaincy appointment.
"It's a good group of lads so I'm really excited to get out there Saturday and hopefully lead us to a good game."
Stevens recalls running water for the HFNL's senior interleague side as a youngster.
He said he held those who donned the famous jumper in high regard.
"As a kid, especially people from South Warrnambool that played, I always looked up to them and remember thinking to myself 'that's something I really want to do when I'm older'," he said.
Saturday's game, which follows under 17 male and under 18 female curtain-raisers between the two leagues, is the second year in a row the HFNL and BFNL have faced off in interleague football.
The two leagues revived the concept in 2023 after the pandemic, albeit in a new format which catered to under-age players.
Under 17 and under 23 male games were held at Ballarat's Mars Stadium, with the under 18 female game an addition to this year's program.
Stevens missed out on the first instalment of the under 23 clash with a foot injury and is thrilled he has another chance to represent the league.
"I missed out last year with my injury but getting to experience it all for the first time (is great) and the great coaching staff we have with Browny at the head and even people like Adam Dowie helping out, I'm very excited," he said.
"It's such a great opportunity and I'm so grateful that the league is so happy to do it because it's an awesome experience for all us lads and a great quality of footy against the Ballarat league."
The HFNL lost last year's under 23 match-up 13.13 (91) to 11.9 (75) and will be keen to return serve with a home-win this time around.
Alongside Stevens, the Bottle Greens have high-calibre players all over the ground, including Geelong VFL-listed players Hamish Sinnott (Camperdown), Oscar Pollock (Port Fairy) and 2021 Maskell Medallist Jett Bermingham (North Warrnambool Eagles).
The HFNL skipper said his side was "unique" in it's make-up.
"I think we've got a lot of skill and we might not have a lot of height but I think our ball movement and how dangerous we can be is going to be a real highlight of our game so whatever they throw up against us I think we're going to be ready," he said.
"I think the main thing is we're just going to be ready to compete and fight to the death a bit.
"It's exciting and I hope anyone that comes and watches is really proud of the boys and what we can hopefully bring to the table."
Hampden league under 23 male team: Jacob Moloney, Xavier Vickers, Rhys Buck (Terang Mortlake), Mac Petersen, Connor Byrne, Tom Baulch, Clem Nagorcka, Jack Block (Koroit), Olly Myers, Oscar Pollock (Port Fairy), Will Povey, Hamish Cook (Hamilton Kangaroos), Jackson Grundy, Jett Bermingham (North Warrnambool Eagles), Archie Stevens, Max Irving, Myles McCluggage (South Warrnambool), Hamish Sinnott, Zach Sinnott (Camperdown), Ben Berry (Cobden), Amon Radley, Harry Ryan (Warrnambool), Toby Jennings (Portland).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.