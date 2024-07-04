Aussie dream to own a home 'slipping out of reach', Wannon MP says

The dream for young Australians to own their own home is slipping further away, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
Mr Tehan has raised the issue before and again spoke about it in federal parliament on Thursday.
"It is a sad, sad reality for young Australians today that that dream is getting more and more expensive for them to have the chance to realise," he said.
Mr Tehan said the federal government needed to build more homes.
"The aim is 1.2 million homes, yet none have been built," he said.
"It's all very well to have this fanciful dream of 1.2 million homes, but if your practical policies do not lead to those 1.2 million homes being built then, especially for young Australians, those who are struggling with rents at the moment, that reality of ever, ever being able to move into your own home just disappears further and further from you."
Mr Tehan said there were record levels of new home buyers in 2021.
"We had higher numbers of home builds, we had higher approvals and we had significantly lower rents," he said.
"So the sad reality is that the government's approach is not working. All of those key indices are down and are getting worse."
Mr Tehan said the coalition would do everything to ensure young people could own their own home if they won the next election.
"People's ability to have a roof over their head is essential to their wellbeing and none of these policies that have been outlined in this motion are working," he said.
"We need to go back to the policies that were working, that were seeing record levels of first home buyers entering the market, not the lowest levels we've seen in years."
However, MP Louise Miller-Frost hit back at Tehan's claims.
"This government's focus has been on providing all of those different types of housing, across Australia - for key workers, for veterans, for women and children escaping domestic violence, social housing, affordable housing, different types of housing," she said.
"This is very welcome. We have had a shortage of housing.
"It hasn't just arisen in the last two years, as those opposite seem to think."
Ms Miller-Frost said the crisis had been looming for decades.
"There are a whole range of reasons why that has happened, including Airbnbs taking properties out of the market and into the hotel/motel market," she said.
"We have a lower density of people living per house at the moment.
"Post COVID, a lot of people prefer not to share. They're working from home and they need an extra bedroom.
"So now about 140,000 extra properties need to be found, purely because of that lower density of people per house."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.