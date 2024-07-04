Ex-partner who threw woman against wall arrested for intimidation at court

Warrnambool police have arrested a man for intimidating his ex-partner during a court case on Thursday, July 4.
Warrnambool police Senior Constable Rachel Giffening said the man had been charged with further breaches of an existing intervention order as well as intimidation during a criminal proceeding.
She said a contested hearing on an unlawful assault charge was scheduled for hearing on Thursday, which developed into a plea hearing.
It's now alleged that during the day at court the man went within five metres of the victim and contacted her.
He was arrested about 1pm, interviewed and remanded in custody overnight to appear in court again on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.
It was alleged that previously the man grabbed his ex-partner by the hair and threw her into a wall.
The man, who can't be named as that would identify the victim and their children, pleaded guilty to unlawful assault in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday.
During the plea hearing magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said there had been no explanation, no apology and the case had gone through a number of court hearings and the charged man had not acknowledged his offending, which was totally unacceptable.
He said the highest court in Victoria, the court of appeal, had made it clear that there needed to be a clear message sent to the community about those who engaged in violent behaviour in the home and general deterrence, denunciation and community protection were primary sentencing factors.
Mr Lethbridge said the community was rightly distressed about intimate partner violence and those who involved themselves in emotional and physical violence would be held to account.
He also noted the man did not successfully complete his last CCO.
Mr Lethbridge said he did not know if another CCO sent the right message and he was considering the man losing his liberty.
The case had been stood down so the man could be assessed for another CCO, but the magistrate warned he had not decided if that was the appropriate penalty.
The court had heard the female victim was at her east Warrnambool home with four children aged between one and 11 years old when the man came to collect a mop she had borrowed.
He let himself in, started abusing the woman and the children and then tried to take her cigarettes.
He grabbed her by the hair and pushed her into a wall and continued to yell abuse at her.
When he left the woman rang police and made a report.
Officers took photos of her bruises.
The children said they heard their parents fighting, said their father had hit their mother and that their mother was crying.
The man admitted similar offending in 2016 involving the same victim and another incident in 2010 that involved another woman.
He has received a suspended jail sentence and community corrections order for that offending.
A lawyer for the defendant said his client at the time had custody of five children but he hadn't been able to see them for the past 11 months.
"He wishes he had never gone to the house," the lawyer said.
"They argued over a mop, but at what cost? He's ashamed."
After being warned a jail term was on the cards, the lawyer said his client had been immature, engaged in thuggish behaviour and acted like a brute in front of children.
But, he submitted an onerous penalty could be imposed through community work hours as well as rehabilitation programs so the man could curb his behaviour in future.
