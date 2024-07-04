Driver banned for six months after causing Derrinallum head-on crash

A South Australian driver who overtook a truck in fog and caused a head-on collision has been banned from driving for six months.
Gregory Bell, 72, of Millicent, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 4, to dangerous driving and was fined $3000.
His six-month licence suspension started at midnight on Thursday so he could return to his Millicent home.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said it was imperative drivers drove to the prevailing road and weather conditions.
He said the roads were not perfect and there were potholes that rural communities had to deal with day in and day out.
The magistrate said those circumstances were prevalent in the south-west.
He said there was a need for all drivers to take care on the roads and that required drivers to slow down and be patient.
"Impatience leads to mistakes and mistakes lead to fatalities," Mr Holzer said.
A number of references were submitted to the court and a psychologist's report, all of which Mr Holzer said indicated Bell's remorse.
Police said that at 6.20pm on June 4 last year Bell was travelling west on the Hamilton Highway approaching Derrinallum in a white Audi.
A witness who was driving in front of Bell said he seemed impatient to pass and was driving close behind her.
It was dark and there was heavy fog.
The witness was following a prime mover and semi-trailer and she pulled over to allow Bell to pass her as she was feeling pressured.
Exiting Derrinallum, Bell veered into the right hand lane to overtake the truck.
He saw one headlight but continued to overtake and caused a collision with a Holden Colorado utility heading in the opposite direction.
Both vehicles crashed into a farm fence, Bell's Audi bounced off the prime move and even though the driver of the ute veered to the right, the right hand front wheel was ripped off the ute and the cabin pushed in.
Both Bell and the ute driver escaped serious injuries.
When interviewed by police, Bell said he had been travelling at 80kmh when he went to overtake the truck.
He said he saw a headlight but it was a long way back and he thought it was safe to overtake.
