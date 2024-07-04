The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

WDFNL round 13 teams: Contender signs utility, injury hits ladder leader

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 4 2024 - 8:21pm, first published 8:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russells Creek have signed Phillip Chatfield for the remainder of season 2024 in a huge boost. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Russells Creek have signed Phillip Chatfield for the remainder of season 2024 in a huge boost. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A Warrnambool and District league premiership contender has been bolstered by the return of a dynamic utility for the remainder of the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.