WDFNL round 13 teams: Contender signs utility, injury hits ladder leader

A Warrnambool and District league premiership contender has been bolstered by the return of a dynamic utility for the remainder of the season.
Russells Creek have signed Phillip Chatfield for the remainder of season 2024 after an excellent first half of the year playing with Caramut in the Mininera league.
Chatfield departed Creek at the conclusion of last season but has returned just before the clearance deadline and in time for this weekend's match against South Rovers.
"He wanted to go away for a bit and play with Caramut but we asked the question and he was keen to come back and to Caramut's credit they were great about it," Creek coach Dylan Herbertson said.
"He wanted to come back and play with his two brothers again. He gives us some extra height and plays various roles, you can play him anywhere, it's one of those ones you're lucky to have him.
"He is a unique player to have on your side."
Herbertson said the Creek would likely only make one change.
"We're in very good shape list wise, we should be pretty good for the next few weeks," he said.
South Rovers will have a swag of its senior core out for the clash against the in-form Creek.
Coach Luke Kenna confirmed Archie Laidler, Lucas Williams, Aiden Grant, Dylan Cox, Lachie Cooke, Riley Mentha and Sam Barker would all miss the clash with training to determine who comes in.
Allansford coach Tim Nowell, meanwhile, says he is backing a slightly undermanned group to stand up to the test on Saturday despite confirming the group would make at least three changes to injury.
The Cats will lose Brett Hunger and Cooper McLean to injury for the blockbuster against Merrivale, while Patty Drake is unlikely to play.
Nowell said with Brad Bull and Brady Coutts also a few weeks away it would be a nice test.
"We take every game like it's your last, every game is a must win," he said.
"We've got some experienced players out at the moment, but we've got to where we've got to through trust with some of our younger lads.
"I'm sure they'll give us 100 per cent. If we play good four quarters of football we think the result will speak for itself.
"There's a bit of writing on it for both clubs. It's going to be a very good game and these are the challenges you want."
Dennington has confirmed three changes for its clash against Old Collegians.
The Dogs, who sit in fifth and need to keep winning, will be bolstered by the return of Mason Maddern, Jake Hamilton and Dakota Davidson with Luke Pearson (unavailable), Ethan Dowd (injured) and Jack Woodall all coming out of the side.
The Warriors will lose AFL legend Matthew Lloyd from last week after his one-off appearance while Jake Bateman will miss with injury.
Panmure at this stage is likely to make the one change for its crunch clash against Kolora-Noorat, with Liam Lyons to come back in with Tim Wright out with a back injury.
The Power is likely to make just the one change with Nelson Anders moving away.
Timboon Demons will make the one change for its home game against reigning premiers Nirranda.
Coach Marcus Hickey confirmed Mitch Gristede would come back into the side with Lyndon Alsop unavailable.
Nirranda has brought in two players to help its key position stocks, with Hugh Giblin and Jarrod Walsh coming into the side.
Tyler Coates will miss the clash.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Russells Creek Seniors v South Rovers Seniors
Russells Creek Seniors
B: Z.Timms, N.Edge, J.Askew
HB: G.McLeod, S.Alberts, T.Ryan
C: P.Brady, B.Rudland-Castles, L.McLeod
HF: M.Rook, T.Smith, S.Brady
F: B.Hewett, J.Chatfield, C.Templeton
R: B.Harrington, A.Mcmeel, D.Burns
Int: J.Chatfield, K.Smith, T.Boyle
South Rovers Seniors
B: B.Bushell, C.Elliott, B.Oates
HB: L.Williams, S.Wilde, S.Barker
C: A.Grant, S.Williams, M.Edwards
HF: A.Laidler, L.Ryan, J.Bell
F: S.Kelson, K.Brereton, D.Cox
R: J.Cashin, L.Mcfadyen, J.Morton
Int: R.Mentha, L.Wilde, B.White
Dennington Seniors v Old Collegians Seniors
Dennington Seniors
B: T.noonan, B.Barton, N.Onthaisong
HB: M.Clark, J.Shircore, L.Pearson
C: D.Hoye, J.Turner, E.Dowd
HF: J.Woodall, J.Blackney-noter, J.Garner
F: N.Alexandrou, A.Keen, T.Moana
R: B.Baker, T.Fitzgerald, F.Rowe
Int: C.Fenn, H.Ponting, T.Noonan, D.Threlfall
Old Collegians Seniors
B: J.Wallace, I.Williams, H.Hall
HB: M.Petherick, S.Walker, N.Wallace
C: E.Dempsey, H.Jenkins, H.White
HF: J.Mckinnon, J.Hetherington, N.Dawson
F: J.Cleaver, C.Duro, N.Forth
R: O.Noonan, C.Barby, J.Brooks
Int: T.Coutts, D.Gleeson, J.Lucas, G.Bond
Timboon Demons Seniors v Nirranda Seniors
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: K.Gristede, L.Smith, E.Gaut
HB: S.Newey, L.Alsop, A.Hunt
C: W.Moorhouse, R.Moorhouse, B.Newey
HF: T.Thorburn, L.Rosolin, R.Ziegelaar
F: E.White, N.Deppeler, R.Couch
R: M.Wallace, M.Hickey, B.Cumming
Int: D.Bridgewater, J.Matthews, O.Stansfield, T.Groves
Nirranda Seniors
B: R.Nutting, M.Primmer, L.Weel
HB: C.Wagstaff, B.Harkness, L.Kew
C: L.Irving, J.Irving, D.Willsher
HF: J.Lenehan, B.Dobson, H.Porter
F: D.Philp, D.Lees, B.Kew
R: J.Paulin, J.Willsher, T.Royal
Int: T.Coates, J.Lee, D.Craven, J.Primmer
Merrivale Seniors v Allansford Seniors
Merrivale Seniors
B: W.Lenehan, S.Barnes, J.Mahony - Gilchrist
HB: F.Atchison, T.Harman, J.Britton
C: E.Barker, T.McLaughlin, J.Sauze
HF: M.Hausler, H.Gurry, O.Watson
F: J.Porter, J.Neave, N.Krepp
R: O.Doukas, R.Barling, S.Gleeson
Int: J.Greene, B.Bell, C.Graham, J.Wilson
Allansford Seniors
B: P.Drake, B.Lee, P.Higgins
HB: Z.Mungean, B.Edge, J.Mclean
C: R.Parsons, J.Fedley, T.Knowles
HF: B.Williams, R.Swan, B.Hunger
F: J.Kirkwood, K.Gordon, R.Hare
R: A.Gordon, C.Day, Z.Jamieson
Int: L.Read, F.Gleeson, K.Jans
Kolora-Noorat Seniors v Panmure Seniors
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: S.O'Connor, O.Curran, S.Uwland
HB: J.Aitken, J.Evans, E.Wyss
C: N.Marshall, T.Barrett, M.Wyss
HF: T.Glennen, J.Carlin
F: J.vaughan, J.Wallace, C.Kavanagh
R: L.Cahill, A.Robertson, N.Castersen
Int: J.Sorgiovanni, E.Brooks, G.Beasley, B.Carlin, C.Scanlon
Panmure Seniors
B: L.Lyons, B.Smith, P.Ryan
HB: N.Keane, J.Anderson, T.Wright
C: J.Parsons, L.Gavin, T.Murnane
HF: J.Norton, B.Bant, D.Meade
F: L.McLeod, C.Bant, M.Sinnott
R: T.Gedye, S.Melican, H.Fleming
Int: B.Robertson, S.Mahony, D.Moloney, D.Bourke
