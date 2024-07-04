'No chance to object': City's first battery facility sparks concerns

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning headlines.
A five megawatt battery is being installed on the outskirts of Warrnambool but the project has sparked concerns from neighbours who say they've had no chance to object.
Journalist Katrina Lovell reports construction work on ACEnergy's new battery energy storage system (BESS) off Caramut Road kicked off this week leaving neighbours with "major concerns" about the potential for fire and visual impact.
The project - on Briars Lane - will include four 20-foot battery containers and is set to be operational by April 2025.
It comes as a three-year contract to clean Warrnambool's public toilets and barbecue facilities will cost more than $750,000.
The city council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the city's toilets and barbecues would be cleaned more often under the new contract.
The contract will cover 31 toilet blocks and 32 barbecues along with tables, shelters and a public noticeboard.
Thanks for your continued support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.