'Taking pressure off': Centre on the move but service here to stay

It's helped more than 10,000 Warrnambool people since it opened a year ago and, despite fears Priority Primary Care Centres were earmarked for the chop, the state government says it's not going anywhere.
On Thursday, Melbourne media reported Victoria's priority primary care clinics were bracing for funding cuts and slashed opening hours which would put more pressure on swamped hospitals.
But a Department of Health spokesperson told The Standard more than 10,000 people had received care at the Warrnambool Priority Primary Care Centre since it opened in June 2023, and the clinic would continue to operate into the future.
"Priority Primary Care Centres need to be located where they can best serve their community, and work is still under way to secure a new site in Warrnambool that meets this standard," the spokesperson said.
The centre has been operating in the former Callaghans Motors site in Fairy Street which is up for sale, but when it moves it is expected there would be no changes to services delivered.
A government spokesperson said no centres were closing and there were no plans to reduce hours at any of the 29 locations. "Any suggestion otherwise is false," the spokesperson said.
Across Victoria there are 29 centres operating which provide free, urgent care for non-life-threatening conditions like lacerations, respiratory illnesses, tonsillitis, and urinary tract infections.
"Taking pressure off our busy emergency departments means those needing urgent care can get it sooner, and Priority Primary Care Centres are helping us achieve this," the department spokesperson said.
More than 7000 Victorians visit the centres every week - 40 per cent of them children.
Surveys show half of those patients would have ended up in emergency departments if it wasn't for the centres.
