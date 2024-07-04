National pride: Pool player scores memorable victory on world stage

Warrnambool pool player Justin Allen says he feels tremendous pride in representing his country and wearing his national colours on the world stage.
The experienced campaigner recently returned from the World Eightball Pool Federation World Championships in Blackpool, England from June 18-27, 2024 not only with an experience of a lifetime, but with silverware safely in his grasp.
Allen, a sales consultant at Northeast Stockdale & Leggo Real Estate, was a key figure in the Australian team of six which won the over 50s world title, only weeks after a clean sweep at the 2024 Blackball Australia Pool Association nationals in Canberra to continue his red-hot form.
He was one of three Victorians in the side, with the remaining three members coming from Western Australia and Queensland.
Australia defeated Malta in the final 8-5 after a dominant semi-final performance against Wales, winning 8-1.
He told The Standard it was a satisfying result in his first ever world championships in eightball.
"This world championships were actually supposed to be in Australia this year but some of the Europeans didn't want to come out here with the travel and it being too expensive," he said.
"So we had to go over there and compete, it's pretty hard, it's world championships, so the top level of the game. They are all basically professionals and we're amateurs.
"We're not pros, we have jobs, we do other things but all the pros were there competing. We also won it in 2011 and 2017 in the masters over 50s.
"This one was the big one. It's the first time I've played in that and to beat Malta in the final was great. It's great to be able to play something you're really passionate about and it's great socially.
"I love wearing the Australian shirt and representing all the players over here. I had lots of support and messages."
Allen said one of the best parts of playing the sport was the ability to travel to different parts of the world.
"I've played pool for years, played locally, played nationally and in decent sized tournaments, it's great," he said.
"I speak French and Spanish and generally just love travelling, so it's great.
"It's good to travel, I've got family overseas, my mum and my brother came up from the south of England to watch the tournament and see how we went which was nice."
Allen will now head to Adelaide to compete in the blackball nationals from July 6-13, 2024 and he jets off to Malta for the world championships in November where he will captain the side.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.