Man charged with series of aggravated carjacking crimes refused bail

A South Australian man accused of a series of carjacking crimes, which involved a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee travelling at more than 180kmh in a 60 zone and being dumped in Warrnambool, has been refused bail.
Codey von Stanke, 32, unsuccessfully applied for bail in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 4, charged with a series of aggravated carjacking crimes, committed while allegedly armed with a firearm.
The charge of aggravated car jacking carries a mandatory minimum sentence of three years' imprisonment.
In denying bail, a magistrate said the alleged offending was "extraordinary serious and violent", "threatening and menacing" and involved extremely erratic and dangerous driving.
He said that considering the strength of the case, a likely sentence and the accused man's propensity for offending there were no suitable bail conditions which could be imposed.
A lawyer for Mr von Stanke said a 90-day drug rehabilitation stay had been organised, as well as electronic ankle bracelet style monitoring and a $100,000 surety.
He submitted that bail was appropriate and the offending encompassed only a "couple of hours of madness".
Police allege Mr von Stanke stole and tried to steal a number of vehicles, some at gun point, drove from Point Cook to Warrnambool at speeds of up to 180kmh in a 60 zone and then dumped a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee near Walter Oval.
He then fled to South Australia and later Queensland, where he was eventually arrested in Brisbane and extradited back to Victoria.
Hamilton police Senior Constable Seth Hughes told the court at 6pm on May 29 two Hamilton police detectives saw Mr von Stanke at Point Cook.
He was driving a Ford Ranger displaying false South Australia number plates which was towing a trailer with a stolen LandCruiser on the back.
Police, who were in an unmarked police car, activated their emergency lights, but Mr von Stanke refused to stop and went around a bend on Aviation Road on the wrong side of the road and collided with another vehicle.
The trailer unhitched, police stopped to check on people in the other vehicle and Mr von Stanke sped away.
He then drove to Little River, through a farm gate at Argyle Street and that damage was reported to police the next day as a SA number plate off the Ford Ranger was left at the scene.
Mr von Stanke is then alleged to have pulled in at an address in Little River and approached a white Jaguar vehicle, which had its engine running.
He asked the driver for a lift because "the cops are chasing me", and when that demand was refused, Mr von Stanke told the driver to get out or he would be "ripped" from the vehicle.
Mr von Stanke then drove off in the white Jaguar at high speed into oncoming traffic along Little River Road about one kilometre from the Princes Freeway.
The accused man then approached a driver travelling with his partner and their four-month-old son.
It's alleged Mr von Stanke pulled out a black metallic pistol and aimed it at the driver's head, but the driver drove off despite the weapon being pushed into his shoulder, which caused a laceration.
Mr von Stanke then went to a youth justice facility at Little River where he stopped a driver who was leaving work driving a 2012 Ford Focus.
He approached the driver's window, reached through and took off his seat belt, grabbed the driver and pulled him out of the vehicle by his collar.
The driver was thrown out and punched and Mr von Stanke drove through the front gate of the youth justice centre, which was captured on security footage.
The Hamilton police officer said Mr von Stanke drove to a 7-Eleven store at Duncans Road in Werribee, where he attempted another carjacking, but those efforts were thwarted by a language barrier involving the other driver.
Mr von Stanke then blocked the path of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, ran to the driver's door and told the driver to get out.
"Do I need to get the gun out," Mr von Stanke said to the driver.
The driver and offender then argued and Mr von Stanke gave the driver his mobile phone, which was all captured on dash camera footage.
Mr von Stanke is then alleged to have driven west along the Princes Highway, topping up at a service station east of Colac with $73 of diesel, for which he did not pay.
Winchelsea police officers then parked behind Mr von Stanke but he refused to get out of the Jeep and the accused demanded the police "back up" and "get away" while reaching into the waistband of his pants.
Mr von Stanke then continued driving to Colac, with dash camera footage showing him travelling at more than 180kmh in a 60 zone.
He continued towards Warrnambool where he was clocked on radar at 163kmh in a 100 zone at Allansford.
Mr von Stanke drove into Warrnambool, met up with a South Australian registered car and dumped the Jeep at Coulstock Street before fleeing the area.
Police allege Mr von Stanke went back to South Australia with associates where he evaded police before heading to Queensland.
He was tracked down through a mobile phone to a Brisbane hotel where he was arrested by Queensland police before being extradited back to Victoria.
Dash camera footage showed Mr von Stanke calling his partner and associates and during those calls he said he thought his life was over and he was facing 20 years in prison.
Senior Constable Hughes said he believed Mr von Stanke had been associating with offenders and committing crimes to feed his drug habit.
The court heard that Mr von Stanke has prior court appearances in both Victorian and South Australia, including a prison sentence of three years and eight months which was activated and he served two and a half years.
