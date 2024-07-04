The Standard
Man charged with series of aggravated carjacking crimes refused bail

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 4 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 3:49pm
A South Australian man accused of a series of carjacking crimes, which involved a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee travelling at more than 180kmh in a 60 zone and being dumped in Warrnambool, has been refused bail.

