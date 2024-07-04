'I wouldn't like to be doing it': $750k motion passed on toilet contract

A three-year contract to clean Warrnambool's public toilets and barbecue facilities will cost more than $750,000.
The city council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the city's toilets and barbecues would be cleaned more often under the new contract.
"The contract has had to be extended to cover some new facilities," Mr Mason said.
There were nine submissions for the contract which was awarded to Makkim for an annual lump sum price of about $251,750 but the council has the option to extend the three-year contract by another two years.
The contract would cover 31 toilet blocks and 32 barbecues along with tables, shelters and a public noticeboard.
Councillors Debbie Arnott and Vicki Jellie said it was quite a lot of cleaning to do.
"I must admit, I wouldn't like to be doing it," Cr Arnott said.
Cr Jellie agreed she too wouldn't like to have to do it but said it was an important service, not only for the local community but for visitors and tourists.
"We want to make sure everything is clean, tidy and looked after and that it's done properly," she said.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said when she initially looked at the cost she "thought it was quite extravagant".
"However, when you look at what is being cleaned, how much is being cleaned, how often it is being cleaned and the personnel required to complete all of that... once you calculate all of that it does make a lot of sense as to how that figure comes to be," she said.
Mayor Ben Blain said the public valued the city's public amenities and it was important they were clean and safe for people to use.
"It is all part of the service that we do not just for the community that lives here but everyone who comes to visit," Cr Blain said.
"It is a really critical service."
The motion to award the contract was passed unanimously.
