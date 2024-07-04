The Standard
'I wouldn't like to be doing it': $750k motion passed on toilet contract

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
July 4 2024 - 3:58pm
Cleaners will have more facilities to clean in the new contract
A three-year contract to clean Warrnambool's public toilets and barbecue facilities will cost more than $750,000.

