'Super excited': Site on main street will open doors for wine-making couple

Excitement is brewing as a Timboon couple prepares to open a new cellar door in town.
Babche owners Niki Nikolovski and Tim Byrne have leased the former massage parlour and tutoring site at 3/9 Main Street with plans to open the new venture by spring.
Ms Nikolovski said it was an exciting leap forward for the couple which had spent the past three years hand-planting 3000 vines of Pinot Noir, Cabernet Franc and Chardonnay.
"We're super excited, we've always wanted this," she said.
"There's never a perfect moment, you really have to go for it and take action. We knew that it was quite difficult to find a business space in Timboon, so we started looking a little while ago and when this came up I gave it all my effort.
"Everyone's excited. At the markets we've been doing, people have been asking if we had a cellar door. They're looking forward to a place where they can come and visit, so we're excited to host them and show them great hospitality."
She said the space could host up to 20 people and would offer local products including goods from Schultz, Apostle Whey Cheese and curated charcuterie boards.
"There'll be no hot chips," Ms Nikolovski laughed.
"We want it to be an intimate space where people can come in casually, taste the wine, share it alongside high quality local produce and listen to good music.
"We're going to have a small outdoor patio area that's north-facing which will be quite inviting. We are excited to have a space where we can share our wines."
She said the cellar door would also help to re-invigorate the end of Main Street.
"More of the local shop facades are improving in this area which guides people further down the street," Ms Nikolovski said.
"There's a lot of work being done in this area and there's a lot of pedestrian traffic. In the next year or two it'll beautify and become a really attractive part of town."
