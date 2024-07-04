Young baker makes family proud after winning state title with muffins

A Warrnambool girl has made her family proud after winning a state agricultural show title for her delicious muffins.
Eleven-year-old Remy Herry won the Victorian Agricultural Shows (VAS) junior carrot and date muffins state final.
It was her first time entering the competition and she progressed all the way from her local show to the state contest with the winners announced at the VAS Convention Dinner in Kaniva on Saturday, June 29.
Her baking first came out top at the Warrnambool Show last year, later at the Camperdown Show, and finally Remy received the top ribbon in Kaniva.
She was encouraged by her aunt, April Janssen to take part in the contest.
Remy was unable to make the trip to Kaniva but Ms Janssen did, and called her on Sunday to give her the good news.
"I was at my mum's friend's house when my aunty called," Remy said.
"I was just staring at the wall in shock."
Remy said she had always loved baking but didn't expect her muffins to be judged so highly.
She said her aunt had promised her a luxury hotel stay in Melbourne if she was successful.
She said baking could become a pocket money making hobby for her in the future.
"I told my friend on Sunday too and she was very proud of me," she said.
Remy said she now had lots of offers of payment for her baked goods and she hoped to enter more competitions.
Ms Herry's grandfather, Paul Herry, Warrnambool, was extremely proud of his young granddaughter and congratulated her on her success.
He said her win was a great example of a young person achieving success, supported by her aunt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.