'Give it a good contest': Bottle Greens female side finalised for clash

Hampden league under 18 female coach Chris Meade has been impressed with the attitude displayed by his players in the lead-up to its interleague clash with the Ballarat league on Saturday, July 6 at Reid Oval.
The Bottle Greens announced their final 22 on Thursday, July 4, with six Western Victoria Female league teams represented.
Powerhouse clubs South Warrnambool and Terang Mortlake - which occupy the top-two spots on the under 18 ladder - have the most players in the side with nine and five.
Only four of the 11 Greater Western Victoria Rebels-listed players in the initial squad - Scarlett O'Donnell (South Warrnambool), Greta Arnel, Poppy Peters (Horsham), Chloe Reynolds (Portland) and Millie Thomas (Cavendish) were able to be selected.
Meade said he was happy with the final team and had enjoyed working with them so far.
"The girls are great," he told The Standard.
"They're a good bunch of girls, I don't know what it is, they've just got great character, a great nature about them. They just want to compete, just want to play in it which is great to see."
Meade said the side had strong numbers for both training sessions, highlighting the efforts of a pair of Horsham footballers who made the five-hour commute to Warrnambool for the final session.
The Bottle Greens coach is expecting a good game between the two representative outfits on Saturday.
"They'll be strong but we'll give it a good contest," he said.
"It'll be a standard a lot of the girls haven't encountered before. It'll open them up and expose them to a higher standard but hopefully they can account for themselves pretty well."
The under 18 female interleague match begins at 12pm and will be followed by the male under 17 fixture at 2pm before the male under 23 clash at 4.15pm for the Clinton Baulch Cup.
Hampden league under 19 female team: Chloe Reynolds, Arlie Aldridge (Portland), Greta Arnel, Poppy Peters (Horsham), Frankie Bant, Scarlett O'Donnell, Molly Jones, Nikki Clover, Hannah Rooke, Lila Evans, Kate Noseda, Giaan Gration, Lekaya Carson (South Warrnambool), Lily Jenkins, Ava Moore (Warrnambool), Mollie Kavanagh, Claire Kennedy, Matilda Curran, Tayla Bell, Hollie Jones (Terang Mortlake), Leayla Pohl, Millie Thomas (Cavendish).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.