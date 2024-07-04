Advocacy group thrilled council on board with Lake Pertobe improvement plan

A south-west advocacy group is thrilled the Warrnambool City Council will help make Lake Pertobe more accessible to all.
All Abilities Advocacy South West's leadership team has had discussions with council staff about improvements at the popular attraction.
Advocacy project worker Juli-Anne Grauer said the talks had proved fruitful.
"The team asked for more seating around the railway side, seating that incorporates a spot for wheelchairs, more signage for the accessible toilets and the changing places room," Ms Grauer said.
She said the group was very pleased with the outcome, with the council receptive to the ideas.
"We have found the Warrnambool City Council to be very helpful and understanding," Ms Grauer said.
"There will be some more seating built, particularly around the railway side so that people can walk this and have rests at regular intervals."
Ms Grauer said the council was dedicated to ensuring public facilities were accessible to all.
"They listen to the group who have disabilities," she said.
"They take on board what the needs are of people with disabilities."
The group has also spoken to the city council about its suggestions for the new bus exchange in Lava Street.
"As an all abilities advocacy group, we have had a great relationship with the Warrnambool City Council and they genuinely care about our issues and try to work out solutions with us," Ms Grauer said.
"We are very happy with the partnership we have made with the council."
