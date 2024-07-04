The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Talented Hampden duo back to boost depleted Rebels in crunch clash

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
July 4 2024 - 2:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Niklaus, pictured playing at Reid Oval for the Rebels on May 25, 2024, will return to Coates Talent League level this weekend. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Sam Niklaus, pictured playing at Reid Oval for the Rebels on May 25, 2024, will return to Coates Talent League level this weekend. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Talented Hampden league duo Mitch Lloyd and Sam Niklaus have been named for the GWV Rebels ahead of a crunch clash on the road on Sunday, July 7 against Bendigo Pioneers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.