Talented Hampden duo back to boost depleted Rebels in crunch clash

Talented Hampden league duo Mitch Lloyd and Sam Niklaus have been named for the GWV Rebels ahead of a crunch clash on the road on Sunday, July 7 against Bendigo Pioneers.
The Rebels will head up the Sunraysia Highway to Mildura, with the pair to add some class and versatility to a squad that will be missing a swag of their players to Vic Country duties.
Lloyd, the tall defender from Koroit, has played two matches for Vic Country this season and will bolster the Rebels' backline.
"Mitch Lloyd has had a real purple patch as the key back both for Rebels and Vic Country this season, to see his football develop and his ability to play at a higher level has been simply outstanding," Rebels talent lead Brooke Brown said.
"It will be great to have him back in Rebels colours."
Warrnambool product Sam Niklaus, who is boarding at Xavier College this year, also returns to the side for his fifth appearance of the season.
The talented utility has mixed season 2024 at APS level with Xavier, at Warrnambool in the Hampden league and with the Rebels.
Brown said it loomed as a vital game for the Rebels as they look to build some momentum in the back half of the season.
"With only six games to go before finals begin, its vital that we start to play Rebels football, get back to basics and continue trying to get some wins on the board, whilst developing our players," she said.
"We have a really important month coming up, so any type of development that our players are getting will be super important to both individual and team success moving forward."
Koroit product and potential number one draft pick Finn O'Sullivan, meanwhile, is expected to return to Vic Country duties this weekend against the Allies in Brisbane.
The Oakleigh Charger has been on the sidelines for seven weeks after fracturing his finger playing for the AFL Academy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.