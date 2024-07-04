'It's pretty special': Up-and-coming music artist looking to Prosper

A one-off performance by one of Australia's most popular new bands is giving local up-and-coming artists a chance to show off their talents.
Warranambool's Michael Chivers, who goes by the artist name Prosper, is one of the local opening acts for King Stingray at their show at the Whalers hotel later this month.
Mr Chivers said he jumped at the opportunity to perform locally.
"Being an independent artist, you don't really get something like that every day," Mr Chivers said.
"So it's pretty special."
Mr Chivers said he was excited to perform to a crowd of his peers.
"Because it's a hometown vibe hopefully I can just put on a good show," Mr Chivers said.
"I think everyone might know words to my songs and I will know the people in the crowd who feel a bit more comfortable and it's a pretty big crowd they're pulling so far."
Mr Chivers said the show was a chance to share the stage with other Indigenous artists.
"I think when it comes to Indigenous community and doing stuff with the community it just makes me feel a sense of pride," Mr Chivers said.
"It makes me lift my head a bit higher when I'm on stage."
Mr Chivers has already performed at several local events including the 2024 Ignite festival and travelled to Melbourne for shows
He said he hoped to develop more of a music scene for a wide range of genres in the south-west.
"I know hip hop's pretty big, in some other parts of the world, so it would be good to grow it down here," Mr Chivers said.
