'Amazed when I got called up': Rising soccer player to represent Victoria

One of the south-west's brightest young soccer talents even surprised himself with his latest achievement.
Woodford's Gabe Lim earned selection in the School Sport Victoria under 16 boys team to contest the national championships in Western Australia from August 11 to 16.
The 16-year-old, who plays for South West Victoria association side Warrnambool Wolves, was one of just two players selected in the side not based in metro Victoria.
He initially didn't like the look of his selection chances.
"We were all initially going up trialling for the NYC (National Youth Championship) Vic team," he told The Standard.
"The trial was a great experience, there were about 50-60 kids there. You could really feel the tension, it sort of gave you that (feeling of) what a European trial would be like...
"I was not really expecting to get in because you had all the Western United kids and the Victory kids, all the metro boys. I was amazed when I got called up."
Lim, a centre-back by trade, expects the Victorian side to perform strongly at the championships.
"I think we've got a strong side, if we can get together I think we have very high chances," he said.
"The coaches have high expectations of us and with the right mindset and if we all gel together, I think we can do very well."
Lim, who has been sick with a bug recently, attended his first training session for the Victorian side on Tuesday in Melbourne.
He plans to catch the train to and from Melbourne for future weekly sessions, staying with family overnight.
Looking beyond the national championships, Lim intends to trial with some Victorian National Premier League clubs in 2024 to further his development.
"One hundred per cent I'm going to trial around up in Melbourne next year and see how we go," he said.
