'Don't suppress your emotions': Counsellor urges men to seek help

A Warrnambool counsellor believes there needs to be more awareness about the impacts of suppressing emotions.
Russell Voss, who has been a keynote speaker at a number of men's health events, said social conditioning taught men to "suck it up", "be strong", "take it on the chin" and "be a man".
He said this often led to males not knowing how to deal with a traumatic life event.
"They 'tough it out' - thinking that it will go away soon," Mr Voss said.
"When it doesn't, if they don't seek medical advice and don't have a supportive network that they can turn to and open up to they may start self-medicating, isolating themselves and neglecting their physical health.
"At this stage, all logic disappears - all the past negative experiences reinforce the feelings of helplessness and the pain is the only thing they think about until they find a way to stop it."
Mr Voss said his advice to males experiencing poor mental health was to engage in programs to learn self-love, respect and acceptance.
He said there were plenty of resources online and males needed to give themselves permission to use them.
Mr Voss also said it was important to adopt a healthy lifestyle that includes exercise, healthy food and gratitude.
"It's normal to feel 'down'and it's normal and OK to get help," Mr Voss said.
"We really need more education for men about the dangers of suppressing emotions and what happens when you do."
Mr Voss' comments came after a Warrnambool hairdresser said his decision to share his personal story about battling poor mental health had created a number of important conversations.
Ty Dance, 40, had the dreadlocks he grew for eight years cut off recently and raised more than $7000 for charity.
Another Warrnambool man - Nathan McKane - is an ambassador for the RUOK? Challenge, which aims to raise awareness about mental health and funds for the charity.
It it the second year Mr McKane has taken part and he said the aim was to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
"I had peers message me about hard times they are going through and I guess now, after so openly putting yourself out there, you are a lot more comfortable asking someone RUOK? and not have it dismissed as a throw away novelty question.
"I find that the generic response of 'yeah I'm good' is being replaced by honesty."
Mr McKane encouraged anyone experiencing poor mental health to reach out to someone.
"You are not a burden to your family, friends, neighbours and countless others. If you feel you want to first reach out to an organisation like Lifeline or RUOk? before you reach out to your community, do so. Don't be afraid to be vulnerable to a peer," he said.
"I don't know how many times I've cried with a friend or someone I really admire."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.