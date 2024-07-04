Lucky Lennox: Youngster hit by car keen to cheer on soccer teammates

He may not be able to get back on the soccer field yet, but Lennox Watson will be on the sidelines cheering on his teammates.
The 11-year-old Warrnambool boy is home after spending more than a week in the Royal Children's Hospital after he was hit by a car.
He sustained a punctured lung, a broken pelvis, broken ribs, a lacerated spleen and a small bleed on his brain.
Lennox returned home with his dad Rohan on Saturday.
He said he was relieved to be home.
Mr Watson said he had been amazed by his son's recovery.
He can walk several metres using a walker and has insisted his dad take him to watch his soccer team - Port Fairy - even if he needs to watch on in a wheelchair.
Mr Watson said doctors had labelled his son as very lucky.
"He had a lot of serious injuries but they didn't have to put in any pins or plaster," he said.
Mr Watson said his son was catching up on TikTok videos and the two were being "couch potatoes together" while he recovered.
He said he had been overwhelmed by the support he had received from the community, with a GoFundMe page raising more than $1500.
"I would just like to thank everyone who donated - it means so much," he said.
"I would have been stuffed without it."
Mr Watson said he had not heard from the driver, but had told police to pass on the message that "it's not your fault".
"It's up to him whether he reaches out, but we want him to know it's not his fault and we hope he's OK," he said.
Lennox was waiting to be picked up after spending time with some friends near the off-leash dog park in Koroit Street on Friday, June 21.
He was excited because his mate was going to have a sleepover at his house for the first time.
Mr Watson asked his mother to pick up his son and two friends, but mistakenly told her the wrong location.
His son rang him, wondering where she was and Mr Watson, who was nearby, decided to pick up the three boys.
Mr Watson said there was some confusion about the pick-up point and when he finally spotted Lennox and his friend, he was in a turning lane.
He tried to indicate with his hands to Lennox to stay put, but his son mistakenly took this as telling him to come to the car.
Mr Watson said his son then panicked and ran into the path of a car.
He said there was nothing the driver could have done.
The incident occurred on the corner of McMeekin Road and Giffen Street about 5.45pm.
Lennox was rushed to the airport for a flight on the HEMS4 air ambulance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.