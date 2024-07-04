The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'No chance to object': City's first battery facility sparks concerns

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
July 4 2024 - 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work has begun on installing a 5MW battery on the outskirts of Warrnambool. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Work has begun on installing a 5MW battery on the outskirts of Warrnambool. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A five megawatt battery is being installed on the outskirts of Warrnambool but the project has sparked concerns from neighbours who say they've had no chance to object.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.