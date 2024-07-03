Electric scooter rider dies after riding out in front of truck

An 18-year-old Port Fairy man riding an electric scooter without a helmet was killed when he rode out in front of a truck on Wednesday, July 3.
A truck driver carrying a container was heading north on Toolong Road about 800 metres north of the Princes Highway at 4.30pm when the collision happened.
Senior Constable Mel Gray, of the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit, said the scooter rider was heading south on the Port Fairy to Warrnambool rail trail when he failed to give way to the truck.
She requested any witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage to contact police.
The truck driver stopped and his dash camera footage, which has been viewed by police, showed what happened.
The truck driver, who was not injured, has been assisting police with their inquiries.
Warrnambool police highway patrol unit officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics responded to reports of an incident in Port Fairy at around 4.35pm on Wednesday, July 3.
"Advanced life support and mobile intensive care ambulance paramedics attended the scene," they said.
There have been three lives lost on south-west roads this year, compared to 17 for all of last year.
There was a fatal accident on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road and a Warrnambool pedestrian was killed last month at the intersection of Raglan Parade and Ardlie Street.
Statewide there have been 141 people die on Victorian roads this year compared to 146 for the same time last year.
