Warrnambool freezing at -2.4, but nowhere near a record

Warrnambool was among the coldest places in Victoria this morning, Thursday, July 4, but not the coldest in the state.
At 5am it was -2.4 at the Warrnambool airport weather site near Mailors Flat.
The coldest recorded temperature at the airport since the site started recordings in 1983 was -3.6 in 1994.
The Warrnambool post office site (which operated for more than a century until 1983) was -1.9 in 1960.
But, it was cold across the south-west this morning with -2.5 at Mortlake at 4.30am.
Today in Warrnambool it will be partly cloudy, with patchy morning fog, light winds and a 20 per cent chance of rain.
The top should be 15 degrees, with 12 at Hamilton, 13 at Ararat, Colac and Mortlake and 14 at Portland and Port Fairy.
For the next three days it should be partly cloudy with tops of 14 or 15 degrees, before there's rain predicted on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week, up to 4mm.
