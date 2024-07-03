Scooter rider dies at scene of collision with truck

A man has died after a collision in Port Fairy this afternoon.
A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to an incident on Toolong Road just after 4.30pm on Wednesday, July 3.
It's believed a truck and a male e-scooter rider collided, resulting in the rider's death at the scene. He's yet to be formally identified.
The truck driver was uninjured and has been assisting police with their inquiries.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone who witnessed it, has CCTV or dashcam footage should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
