Sue helps residents living with dementia, but stigma often gets in the way

Terang's Sue Kull spends countless hours making free comfort dolls for residents living with dementia, but lately nobody's been taking them.
The "knitaholic" spends her own money, sometimes subsidised by her friends, purchasing dolls and "dressing" them with clothes either donated, purchased, or crafted herself.
The "comfort babies" are then given to residents across the south-west living with dementia or Alzheimer's.
"I had a baby doll which I gave to my friend who was working at a nursing home because she had just the right person for it, " Ms Kull said.
"This lady cried all night and would hardly sleep, she was really distraught. She gave her the baby and for the first time she slept through the night.
"She had the baby and just cuddled with it."
Ms Kull said she'd made about 100 dolls in six years which were all donated to nursing homes in Cobden, Mortlake, Camperdown, Terang, Warrnambool, Port Fairy, Portland and Mount Gambier.
"But right now I've got all these babies sitting here waiting for homes," she said.
"They're spread far and wide, but lately nobody's wanting them. I've put it on Facebook a few times. The next option is that I travel further to Ballarat and beyond, but I do this for free.
"I'm also a full-time carer so it's not really an option."
She said she was aware of one reason why some did not support the dolls.
"Some family members don't like their parents having a doll, they think it's degrading," Ms Kull said.
"But it brings them comfort. Sometimes their mind goes back to when they had children or were children themselves, so cuddling a doll might be like they're cuddling their baby.
"In my mind, anything that gives them comfort is worthwhile."
Anyone interested in getting in touch with Ms Kull about her dolls should email suekull22@gmail.com.
