'We've set a pretty high benchmark': Community scores council performance

The community's scorecard of Warrnambool City Council's performance has delivered a boost that has bucked the statewide trend.
Councillors now say the challenge is to maintain the standards it has set.
While the annual community satisfaction survey showed people were happy with the city's overall performance and direction, there was more work to do when it came to consultation.
The results also show people aged between 18 and 34 were happier with the council's performance, delivering a 12-point jump but those aged 35 to 49 marked the council down six points.
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said this year's results were "very pleasing".
"We've seen improved results across most areas," he said.
"Overall performance has increased by three points and is now higher than regional cities and statewide average."
Mr Mason said council direction has improved by six points and was now "significantly better than the benchmark average". "These are great results," he said.
Warrnambool's overall performance was rated 55 compared to last year's "wake-up call" of 52. The trend statewide in 2024 was 54.
The council has been on a rollercoaster ride in recent years with the council's score hitting a low of 42 in 2020 before climbing to a high of 62 in 2022.
Overall council direction scored 51 - up five points on last year and well above the statewide score of 45.
But when it came to community consultation, Warrnambool scored a rating of 48 which, while it was up two points on last year, was one point below the score of other regional centres and three points below the statewide score of 51.
The council also improved its score when it came to making community decisions - up two points to 46 - but was two points below that of other regional centres and four points below the statewide average.
The city's sealed roads, improved four points to a score of 54 - well above the statewide score of 45.
Categories to get the highest scores were the library and appearance of public areas where the council scored in the 70s.
Mr Mason paid tribute to the staff at the coalface who were delivering council services.
"As a group we should be proud of these results," Mr Mason said.
The survey was carried out during February and March as part of a state government requirement.
Cr Max Taylor congratulated officers and staff on their "excellent work" which had bucked the statewide trend of lower overall performance index scores.
Cr Debbie Arnott thanked council workers, the executive team, CEO and even councillors.
"It's great to see we have improved this much. I suppose the challenge going forwards for us all is to maintain those standards. We've set a pretty high benchmark," she said.
Cr Vicki Jellie said the result was a step up from last year.
"It just shows that working together with our council staff, the executive team and councillors that we've made improvement," she said.
"We have taken on any feedback we've been given and we're focused on the future.
"The survey's a great outcome but we must continue to strive to improve as well for the community."
Mayor Ben Blain said the council had to keep working on its advocacy, but was stepping up and making sure its voice was heard in state parliament.
Cr Blain said results showed how important council services are to the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.