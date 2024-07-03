Horse trainer claims young woman showed her breasts as a birthday present

A former Hamilton racehorse trainer claims a 19-year-old woman showed him her breasts as a belated birthday present.
Craig Thornton, 58, pleaded not guilty to six sex assault offences in the Warrnambool County Court on Wednesday, July 3.
His charges include assault with intent to commit a sexual offence, abducting or detaining a person for the purpose of sex, and four counts of sexual assault.
Crown prosecutor Yildana Hardjadibrata alleged in an opening statement that Mr Thornton sexually assaulted a woman who was 19 years old on August 19 two years ago.
He said at 11.15am on that day Mr Thornton asked the young woman into his office, she said "No" and he then put his hands on her hips and dragged her five metres in through the doorway of an office.
It's alleged that Mr Thornton then began to undress the woman, took off her jumper, tried to take off her long sleeved top, but she said, "No" and was scared.
The prosecutor said Mr Thornton untucked the top and took it off her, tried to undo her belt and undid her bra exposing her breasts.
The complainant tried to stop Mr Thornton and again said: "No".
It's alleged he started kissing the young woman, she tried to move away but he was too strong and touched her left breast and kissed her neck.
The prosecutor said Mr Thornton touched the woman over her jeans, she tried to pull his hand away and he reacted angrily.
Mr Hardjadibrata said Mr Thornton tried to push the woman to the floor and asked her to engage in oral sex, but she again said: "No".
He momentarily let her go to undo his pants and the complainant freed herself, dressed herself and ran out the door to her car after having protested and resisted through the incident and repeatedly saying: "No".
She went home, was crying, upset and in a state of shock and told her partner what had happened.
He told her to report the matter to police, and they went to the Hamilton police station to report the allegations.
Mr Thornton was arrested later that day.
During an interview Mr Thornton said he had a discussion with the complainant about her breasts, he said it was his birthday the previous day and she would have to show him.
He said that she agreed to show him her breasts and he examined them, marvelled at them and nuzzled them after helping her get undressed.
Mr Thornton said he did nothing that made the young woman uncomfortable.
Barrister Rahmin de Kretser, of behalf of Mr Thornton, said his client did not abduct, detain or assault the complainant.
He said there were six serious charges and Mr Thornton disputed each and every one of them.
Mr de Kretser said there was no dragging off or ripping of clothes and no non-consensual touching.
He said the complainant agreed to show Mr Thornton her breasts and the trial was about consent and reasonable belief.
The barrister said his client denied intimately touching the woman over her clothes and there was no protesting, resisting or saying "No" during the alleged violent assault.
The trial before judge George Georgiou and a 13-person jury panel continues on Thursday.
