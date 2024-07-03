Handling unregistered firearms leads to court hearing

A pillar of the Casterton district community charged with a firearm offence has escaped having a criminal record.
Truck driver Mathew Tennant, 32, appeared in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 3.
He was placed on the court diversion program for three months, with the condition he pay $1000 to the court fund charity.
The court was told that one of Tennant's family members had two guns and gave one to a friend and another to Tennant, believing he would register the shotgun.
The gun was not registered, but it was surrendered to police in February after Tennant had possession of the weapon for 11 months.
Lawyer Jarrod Lee said his client forgot to register the shotgun.
"It was a genuine mistake. He didn't know he was doing the wrong thing," Mr Lee told the court.
The court was told Tennant lost his father to cancer two years ago and had split from his wife after she was involved in a burns accident.
He's also involved in the Hotspur Hall committee and is a pipe major in the Casterton Pipe Band.
He has no prior court appearances.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said there were strong public policy considerations about why people involved with firearms should be dealt with harshly.
He said it was not acceptable to hand around guns "willy nilly"
Police supported the application for Tennant to be placed on diversion, which was also approved by a Melbourne police firearms inspector.
The magistrate said there were far too many guns in the community, far too many firearms in the hands of criminals and far too many people were seriously injured and killed with firearms.
Mr Lethbridge said he was hesitant to place Tennant on the diversion program, but believed it was appropriate for the accused man, who had no prior offending and was a strong community contributor.
"Let me make it crystal clear that if there's any other offending involving firearms you will not benefit from diversion again," he said.
