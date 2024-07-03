The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Experienced Tiger providing 'netball smarts' to premiership contender

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 3 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Gleeson, pictured during a match against Nirranda earlier this season. Picture by Anthony Brady
Jess Gleeson, pictured during a match against Nirranda earlier this season. Picture by Anthony Brady

A Warrnambool and District league A grade netballer with a wealth of experience says she is thriving watching some of the club's most exciting young players flourish at the level.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.