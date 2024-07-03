Experienced Tiger providing 'netball smarts' to premiership contender

A Warrnambool and District league A grade netballer with a wealth of experience says she is thriving watching some of the club's most exciting young players flourish at the level.
Experienced Merrivale player Jess Gleeson has risen from the club's A reserve team last year to become one of the Tigers' most important players in season 2024 as they look to build towards another premiership tilt.
The 37-year-old former Koroit player returned to Tigerland in season 2023 and hasn't looked back.
"I came back last year because my husband was president, so I came back after having the two kids so I've sort of got back into netball and the fitness side of it all I suppose," she said.
"It's been a bit of an adjustment (from A reserve to A grade) for me, but I haven't found it too difficult. Playing with Elisha (Sobey), Kelsey (Perry), Paiyton (Noonan) and some of those other girls, they're just so clever.
"I feel like I've fitted in not too badly. I've played a lot of division one and in a bit of open at Koroit so I think I've got a lot of experience so for me it's been more about fitness to work on, aside from it being netball smarts because I've played the game since at five years old."
In last round's victory against South Rovers, the Tigers nearly broke the magical 100-goal mark, with Gleeson admitting it was "amazing" to see, highlighting the vast options available at the attacking end.
"It was so amazing to be part of, the girls did such a good job. We had three goalies rotate through there in Ash (Noonan), Lena (Wright) and Paiyton (Noonan)," she said.
"It kind of just shows how much depth we have in that goal circle. Sometimes I move in there and Kelsey Perry can as well so we've so many options."
Gleeson, who has mixed between a variety of positions through attack and the mid-court this season, says there is something "different" about the team as in comparison to the previous two years.
She added despite going down to Nirranda in the past two grand finals, there was growing confidence it had the players and game style to go one better.
"It's basically a completely different team than last year," she said.
"Nirranda have had a really settled team for a few years now and we know they're an amazing team, but we've got so much exciting talent.
"By the end of season and into finals, we'll have another really good crack at them and we played a really good first half both times we've played them this year and just dropped away.
"I honestly do believe we've got a team that can beat Nirranda.
"We haven't had Olivia Wolter available because of her footy with the Rebels and she's such an exciting netball talent and just brings a lot of energy. To have her back available in finals will be great."
