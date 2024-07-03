Measles alert for south-west residents after infected person visited region

A person who travelled overseas and has since been diagnosed with measles visited a number of places in the south-west.
The Victorian Department of Health issued an alert, advising people who have visited the locations to keep an eye out for symptoms of the highly infectious virus.
Acting chief health officer Dr Christian McGrath said the illness could spread from person-to-person and potentially lead to serious health complications.
"People who have attended the listed exposure sites during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms of measles," Dr McGrath said in the alert.
"Anyone who develops symptoms of measles should seek medical care.
"Wear a mask and call ahead to make sure you can be isolated from others."
The overseas traveller returned to Melbourne from Singapore on Tuesday, June 25.
Between 11am and noon they attended McDonald's in Colac.
Between 3pm and 3.50pm they visited Toyworld in Warnambool.
On Thursday, June 27 they were at the Friendly Grocer in Port Campbell between 11am and 11.40am.
On Friday, June 28, the person visited the Port Campbell Hotel between 5pm and 7pm.
They also made another visit to the Friendly Grocer between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.
There have now been 11 cases of measles reported in Victoria since 1 January 2024.
Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, sore or red eyes (conjunctivitis), runny nose, and feeling generally unwell, followed by a red maculopapular rash.
The rash usually starts on the face before spreading down the body. Symptoms can develop between seven to 18 days after exposure.
Initial symptoms of measles may be similar to those of COVID-19 and influenza. If a symptomatic person tests negative for COVID-19 and/or influenza but develops a rash, they should be advised to continue isolating and be tested for measles.
People with measles are potentially infectious from 24 hours prior to the onset of initial symptoms until four days after the rash appears. Measles is highly infectious and can spread through airborne droplets or contact with nose or throat secretions, as well as contaminated surfaces and objects. The measles virus can stay in the environment for up to two hours.
