The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'The more the better': 3000 trees donated to wildlife centre

Sophia Baker
By Sophia Baker
July 4 2024 - 9:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(L-R) Sharon Smith, Mark Andrews and Tracy Wilson with donated trees. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
(L-R) Sharon Smith, Mark Andrews and Tracy Wilson with donated trees. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A Warrnambool man has donated more than 3000 trees to Mosswood Wildlife, motivated by the loss of local biodiversity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophia Baker

Sophia Baker

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering general news from the south-west Victoria area. Email: sophia.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.