'The more the better': 3000 trees donated to wildlife centre

A Warrnambool man has donated more than 3000 trees to Mosswood Wildlife, motivated by the loss of local biodiversity.
Mark Andrews has grown trees to donate to various charitable organisations for more than thirty years.
Mr Andrews said he was inspired to start the project after he saw widespread environmental degradation.
"The world is facing so many issues in terms of habitat loss," Mr Andrews.
"We're losing a lot of animals, we only have to see what happened with the bushfires up north.
"I would just hate to see landscape cleared at the rate at which it is without something trying to address it.
"So it's just my little dint to try and reverse that and also educate."
Mr Andrews donated the plants to the wildlife centre so they could be given out to farmers to be planted on their properties to create nature corridors for native wildlife.
"I couldn't think of a better organization to try and support in terms of conservation," Mr Andrews said.
This is the first year Mr Andrews has donated trees to Mosswood but he said he hoped to continue the partnership.
He said he hoped the project could grow and he would like to see more people get involved.
"Obviously the more trees we have the better," Mr Andrews said.
Mosswood Wildlife founder Tracey Wilson said the donation was a chance to take matters into their own hands.
"We've bashed our head against a brick wall for 17 years, and I'm just over it and putting in for grants," Mrs Wilson said.
"There's never enough money to go around for everybody who needs trees.
"Instead of just talking about it and getting upset about it, this has given us the opportunity to actually do something about it and put some trees back in the ground."
Mrs Wilson said the response to their call-out had been overwhelming with the charity finding a place for the thousands of trees within hours.
