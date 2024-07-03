Woman jailed for five months now bailed on appeal to get help

A Hamilton woman jailed for five months after offending involving her ex-partner has been bailed on appeal to engage with support services.
The 22-year-old woman, who cannot be named as she's a party to a court-imposed intervention order, appeared in the Warrnambool County Court during the past two days.
Judge Michael O'Connell - on Wednesday morning, July 3 - adjourned the appeal for further hearing in the county court at 9.30am on July 26.
The judge told the appellant that a jail term was appropriate in the case, but he wasn't sure if the five-month sentence was fitting.
"That remains an open question," he told the woman.
The woman was bailed until July 26, with the conditions she comply with any directions of Drummond Street Services in Carlton and obey an existing intervention order involving her ex-partner.
In the short term Drummond Street Services will assist the woman with housing so she can engage with support services.
In the longer term the woman is likely to return to the Hamilton/Warrnambool area to live, but the judge said it was essential she did not contact her former partner.
The woman told the judge she understood her bail conditions and was prepared to comply.
In the past the woman has persistently contacted her ex-partner.
Lawyer Ian Pugh said the woman had previously been released from custody and stayed in Dandenong, but she had contacted her ex-partner electronically.
"Hopefully she can make this work," he said.
"She's previously took herself out of the supports that were available. A lot of the offending was electronic and it does not matter where she was geographically.
"I believe my client does want to make a real go of it and eventually she'll go back to Hamilton where she has family ties."
The woman's ex-partner appeared in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 3, where an application was made to have their young child also placed on the existing intervention order.
Hearing of that variation application was adjourned until July 17, but there's an interim order in place covering the young child and the woman's ex-partner while the woman is be served with documents.
