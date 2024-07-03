Blueprint guiding city's growth to cost $480k, take two years to complete

A new blueprint to guide Warrnambool's future growth will cost about $480,000 and take two years to complete.
Mayor Ben Blain said the strategy had the potential to change the face of the city for future generations.
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the Warrnambool Futures 2040 and Beyond document would guide the future development and direction of the city from a land use planning perspective.
"As an ex-planner, I'm quite excited about this project," he said.
"It is a big piece of work and will take some time because we have to make sure we get all of the moving parts right and that we're adequately planning for and catering for future growth."
Councillor Debbie Arnott said it was an exciting piece of work because it would steer Warrnambool and what the city would become well into the future.
She said Warrnambool was a growing population, and the council needed to plan for housing, infrastructure and employment into the future.
"We also need to incorporate a climate-wise and climate resilient response," Cr Arnott said.
Last month, the state government set targets which would see Warrnambool get another 6900 homes by 2051 - a jump of 42 per cent.
The last city-wide land use strategy was developed 20 years ago in 2004.
"So it is time that was looked at again," Cr Arnott said.
The city's previous land use strategy expires this year with most of its recommendations having been implemented.
Cr Angie Paspaiaris said the move was timely.
"It is a generational-type strategy where it will look forward to the next 10, 20 years or more of city's designated residential growth areas," she said.
Cr Paspaliaris said the tender that provided the most value for money was SGS Economics and Planning.
"This is accounted for in the planning budget," she said.
The budget for the strategy had to be increased after "clear" feedback that it was insufficient for such a large project.
Cr Blain said the blueprint would look past 2040 and guide the city's growth including what the density of housing would look like.
"It really can change the face of what our city is, not just for our generation... but future generations as well," he said.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing how it will progress."
Councillors voted unanimously to award the contract on Monday, July 1, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.